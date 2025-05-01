Menu Explore
Panchkula: 1.25 lakh, documents stolen from parked vehicle

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 01, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The theft took place when the Zirakpur resident stopped at a dairy in Sector 21, Panchkula, to purchase milk

A theft occurred in Sector 21 on Tuesday night when 1.25 lakh and several important documents were stolen from a parked vehicle. The incident took place around 9 pm when the vehicle’s driver’s side window was broken to access the contents.

Police have registered a case under Sections 303 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)
Naveen Goyal, a resident of Zirakpur, lodged a complaint with the Sector-5 police station. According to Goyal, he was returning to Zirakpur from Kalka in his Haryana-registered vehicle. On his way, he stopped at a dairy in Maheshpur village, Sector 21, to purchase milk. After around five minutes, when he returned to his vehicle, he discovered that the driver’s side window had been smashed and his belongings, including 1.25 lakh in cash and some important documents, were missing.

Police have registered a case under Sections 303 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said they were reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the those involved in the theft.

Follow Us On