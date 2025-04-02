Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: 100 sanitary napkin vending machines to be installed at public places

ByBrijender Gaur, Panchkula
Apr 02, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Councillor and committee member Suneet Singla said that nominal charges for sanitary napkins would prevent misuse, and tenders would be released soon

Panchkula residents will soon benefit from multiple development initiatives approved during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting at the municipal corporation (MC) office on Tuesday. The projects focus on public health, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure improvement.

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting at the municipal corporation (MC) office in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting at the municipal corporation (MC) office in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

One of the key initiatives is the installation of 100 sanitary napkin vending machines at public locations, including bus stops, markets, and hospitals at a total cost of 26.98 lakh. These machines will dispense subsidised ultra-thin XL napkins. To encourage eco-friendly practices, the MC will also set up 100 cloth bag vending machines.

Councillor and committee member Suneet Singla said that nominal charges for sanitary napkins would prevent misuse, and tenders would be released soon.

The MC has also allocated 52 lakh for a stormwater/sewer suction machine and 63 lakh for a self-propelled sweeping machine to strengthen sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, 66.26 lakh has been sanctioned for five funeral vans and 1 crore for two truck-mounted water sprinkling machines.

Village beautification projects include a 5 crore “Waste-to-Art Wonder Park” and a 10 crore auditorium in Sukhdarshanpur and Toka villages. Community centres and a Nandishala will be built in Kot and Naggal with budgets of 3.21 crore and 4.69 crore, respectively. A public library worth 5 crore will be set up at the Sector 23 community centre.

Infrastructure improvements include 70.56 lakh allocated for the collection and transportation of Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste to the 20 TPD processing and recycling facility. Damaged Central Business Districts (CBDs) in wards 11 to 20 will be repaired for 60.23 lakh, and footpath and boundary wall construction and repairs at Ashiyana Pocket-B in Sector 26 will cost 64.12 lakh. Additionally, road and drainage improvements in Jaswantgarh ( 175.72 lakh) and Jalouli ( 74.24 lakh for the C&D plant boundary wall, and 55.25 lakh for street and drain construction) have been approved.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 100 sanitary napkin vending machines to be installed at public places
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On