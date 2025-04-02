Panchkula: 100 sanitary napkin vending machines to be installed at public places

Panchkula residents will soon benefit from multiple development initiatives approved during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting at the municipal corporation (MC) office on Tuesday. The projects focus on public health, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure improvement. The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting at the municipal corporation (MC) office in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

One of the key initiatives is the installation of 100 sanitary napkin vending machines at public locations, including bus stops, markets, and hospitals at a total cost of ₹26.98 lakh. These machines will dispense subsidised ultra-thin XL napkins. To encourage eco-friendly practices, the MC will also set up 100 cloth bag vending machines.

Councillor and committee member Suneet Singla said that nominal charges for sanitary napkins would prevent misuse, and tenders would be released soon.

The MC has also allocated ₹52 lakh for a stormwater/sewer suction machine and ₹63 lakh for a self-propelled sweeping machine to strengthen sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, ₹66.26 lakh has been sanctioned for five funeral vans and ₹1 crore for two truck-mounted water sprinkling machines.

Village beautification projects include a ₹5 crore “Waste-to-Art Wonder Park” and a ₹10 crore auditorium in Sukhdarshanpur and Toka villages. Community centres and a Nandishala will be built in Kot and Naggal with budgets of ₹3.21 crore and ₹4.69 crore, respectively. A public library worth ₹5 crore will be set up at the Sector 23 community centre.

Infrastructure improvements include ₹70.56 lakh allocated for the collection and transportation of Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste to the 20 TPD processing and recycling facility. Damaged Central Business Districts (CBDs) in wards 11 to 20 will be repaired for ₹60.23 lakh, and footpath and boundary wall construction and repairs at Ashiyana Pocket-B in Sector 26 will cost ₹64.12 lakh. Additionally, road and drainage improvements in Jaswantgarh ( ₹175.72 lakh) and Jalouli ( ₹74.24 lakh for the C&D plant boundary wall, and ₹ 55.25 lakh for street and drain construction) have been approved.