Panchkula: 12-year-old mentally challenged girl found two months pregnant

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was found two months pregnant by doctors at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula
The police have registered a case under Sector 6 of the POCSO Act and are questioning the neighbours as the girl is in no condition to give a statement. (Representative image)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was found two months pregnant by doctors at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

“The girl was vomiting for the last two days and as her condition didn’t improve, her father, who is a labourer, brought her to the civil hospital, where she was found two months pregnant. She has been referred to PGIMER,” said Neha Chauhan, station house office at women police post, Panchkula,

The police have registered a case under Sector 6 of the POCSO Act and are questioning the neighbours as the girl is in no condition to give a statement.

The girl has two siblings aged two and three years. Her mother is no more.

