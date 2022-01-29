Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 16-year-old boy dies after bike hits nilgai
chandigarh news

Panchkula: 16-year-old boy dies after bike hits nilgai

A 16-year-old boy from Barwala died after his bike hit a nilgai in Panchkula on Friday; his sister, who was riding pillion, escaped unhurt
He was rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 16-year-old boy from Barwala died after his bike hit a nilgai in Panchkula on Friday.

Police said Aman Kumar was riding towards his home in Sukhdarshanpur village from Mattanwala around noon, with his sister riding pillion, when the animal suddenly appeared in front of his motorcycle. “The victim lost control of his bike and fell on the ground. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead. His sister escaped unhurt. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” a cop said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP