Panchkula: 16-year-old boy dies after bike hits nilgai

A 16-year-old boy from Barwala died after his bike hit a nilgai in Panchkula on Friday; his sister, who was riding pillion, escaped unhurt
He was rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 16-year-old boy from Barwala died after his bike hit a nilgai in Panchkula on Friday.

Police said Aman Kumar was riding towards his home in Sukhdarshanpur village from Mattanwala around noon, with his sister riding pillion, when the animal suddenly appeared in front of his motorcycle. “The victim lost control of his bike and fell on the ground. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead. His sister escaped unhurt. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy,” a cop said.

