Panchkula: 2 held for robbing Mumbai-based property dealer

The Crime Branch-26 has arrested two individuals accused of robbing and kidnapping a Mumbai-based businessman, Arif Sheikh, in Sector 3 near the Dial 112 headquarters on July 1, around 11.30 pm. A case was registered at the Sector-5 police station under Sections 309(4), 127(2), 140(3), 304, 61(2) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act. (HT photo for representation)

According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sukhjeet Singh alias Sabi, 33, from Hoshiarpur and Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhi, 29, from Rupnagar, Punjab. Police said that both have extensive criminal backgrounds, with previous charges including attempt to murder, cases under the NDPS Act, and Arms Act in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Sukhi is reportedly involved in four such cases, while Sabi has eight cases against his name.

Police are currently interrogating the duo to determine if they have committed similar crimes in Panchkula previously. Police have yet to recover the victim’s Mercedes car, a gold chain, a watch, and two mobile phones from the accused, along with a weapon used to threaten the businessman during the incident.

According to police, the 42-year-old complainant, Arif Sheikh, who owns a flat in Peer Muchalla, was en route to Mohali from Sector 5 when the incident occurred. The accused, who arrived in an SUV, allegedly kidnapped Sheikh in his own car. One of the assailants then left in the SUV after dropping off his accomplices. They drove Sheikh to the Pinjore-Nalagarh road before abandoning him near the Chandimandir toll plaza.

Police have identified the third accused and are confident of an imminent arrest.