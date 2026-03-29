Panchkula: 2 jewellers who duped 10 families of ₹56 lakh with offers of cheap gold

Police have busted a major fraud racket with the arrest of two jewellers who allegedly duped 10 families of over ₹56 lakh by luring them with offers of cheap gold and attractive kitty schemes. The Madawala police team from Pinjore, arrested Om Prakash, a resident of Bihar, from Uttar Pradesh, and Paras Mani Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, from Delhi on March 27. (HT Photo)

The Madawala police team from Pinjore arrested Om Prakash, a resident of Bihar, from Uttar Pradesh and Paras Mani Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, from Delhi on March 27. A total of five mobile phones, silver jewellery, watches and cash were recovered from their possession.

According to police, the accused opened a shop in 2025 in Madawala village under the name “Shri Haridas Jewellers”. They convinced customers to invest money in advance by promising delivery of gold jewellery on Diwali.

However, after collecting large sums, they shut down the shop, switched off their mobile phones and absconded.The case came to light after multiple complaints were lodged, including one by a woman from Morni.

Based on the complaints, an FIR was registered at the Pinjore police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 28, 2025.

During investigation, it came to fore that the accused had collected a total of ₹56,75,738 from 10 victim families through cash and bank transactions.

According to police, the accused confessed that they had fled after collecting money and used the cheated amount to open new jewellery shops in Uttar Pradesh. They also disclosed that a significant portion of the money and valuables were hidden at different locations.

The accused have been taken on four-day police remand to recover the remaining money, jewellery, and to identify other people involved in the racket.