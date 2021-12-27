Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: 2 men stabbed by members of rival group
chandigarh news

Panchkula: 2 men stabbed by members of rival group

Two men were stabbed by members of a rival group at Yavnika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula, during a birthday party on Saturday.
Panchkula police have been booked 12 men for voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh



The accused have been identified as Jatin, Sandeep, Roshan, Akhilesh, Pintu, Nikhil, Arun, Mantaj, Golu, Amit, Prem and Akash.

An FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victims, Rohit and Vikas. They stated that the accused first assaulted and stabbed Rohit multiple times with a knife. When Vikas tried to intervened, they also stabbed him in the hip.

A case has been registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

