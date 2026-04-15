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Panchkula: 21-year-old Panipat youth denied bail in fake ITC fraud case

Search and inspection operations were conducted under Section 67 of the CGST Act at multiple locations, including the petitioner’s residence in Panipat and business premises in Panchkula

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

A money trail allegedly established that proceeds of crime were routed into the petitioner’s bank accounts (HT File)

A local court has dismissed the bail application of a 21-year-old man from Panipat, currently lodged in Central Jail, Ambala, in connection with a multi-crore fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud case.

The case was registered on January 9 by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, under Sections 132(1)(b), 132(1)(c), read with Section 132(1)(i) and Section 132(5) of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, along with Section 20 of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Act, 2017.

According to the prosecution, intelligence inputs revealed a network of firms — including M/s Radha Trading Company, M/s Raj & Sons, M/s Aggarwal Paints & Sanitary Store, M/s SSB Traders, and M/s R.K. Enterprises — allegedly involved in availing and passing ineligible ITC worth approximately 12.4 crore and 10 crore, respectively, without any actual supply of goods.

The defence argued that the accused is a young accounts trainee falsely implicated in the case. However, opposing the plea, the prosecution maintained that the accused played a key role in operating multiple fictitious firms and enabling wrongful ITC claims.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 21-year-old Panipat youth denied bail in fake ITC fraud case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: 21-year-old Panipat youth denied bail in fake ITC fraud case
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