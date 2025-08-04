Panchkula: 25-lakh relief for family of Ambala biker killed in mishap

Nearly a year after a 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Ambala in September 2024, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹25.41 lakh to his widow, four minor children and elderly parents. Manish’s wife, their four minor children and his elderly parents filed the claim petition in October 2024. (Getty image)

According to the family’s plea, on September 16, 2024, the victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Shahzadpur, Ambala, was returning home on his motorcycle after purchasing vegetables from Naraingarh market around 7.30 am.

As he reached near Sugar Mill in Banoundi village, Ambala, a Mahindra Thar, driven by Aaditya Arora, approached from the opposite direction. The Thar, reportedly being driven rashly and negligently, collided with Manish’s motorcycle and another two-wheeler. The impact caused Arora to lose control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn into a ditch. He then fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, the family alleged.

Manish sustained severe injuries in the crash and succumbed to them. An FIR was subsequently registered against Arora under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS at the Shahzadpur police station in Ambala.

Manish’s wife, their four minor children and his elderly parents filed the claim petition in October 2024.

Disposing of the petition, the tribunal directed Adatiya Arora (car driver), M/s Lush and Blush Graphics (owner) and Universal Sompo General Insurance Company (insurer) to jointly pay ₹25.41 lakh to the family.

Despite their initial denial of allegations, the tribunal ruled in favour of the claimants.

The family is also entitled to an annual interest of 6% on the compensation amount, effective from the date of filing the claim petition until full realisation of the amount, the court held.