Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: 87 files of telecom firms missing from MC office
chandigarh news

Panchkula: 87 files of telecom firms missing from MC office

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta conducted an inspection at the MC’s Sector 14 office on Thursday where he found over 87 files missing pertaining to payment records of telecommunication companies for installation of mobile towers in Panchkula
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta conducted an inspection at the MC’s Sector 14 office on Thursday where he found over 87 files missing pertaining to payment records of telecommunication companies. (HT)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta conducted an inspection at the municipal corporation’s Sector 14 office on Thursday where he found over 87 files missing pertaining to payment records of telecommunication companies for installation of mobile towers in Panchkula.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and municipal commissioner Dharamveer Singh were also present at the inspection.

Gupta said that he has received complaints that several telecom companies were not paying prescribed fees for the past many years, causing huge loss to the state exchequer. He said that as many as 318 towers of Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, ATC, Indus and Jio are installed in Panchkula, but after 2016, prescribed fees and other charges were not paid by them

Gupta issued directions to disconnect the connections of companies which don’t clear their dues within a week. He added that MC is owed 100 crore on account of fees for installation of tower and laying lease lines and notices have been issued to the companies to clear their dues. Gupta said that of the 87 files which were found missing, 21 were of Reliance Jio, 16 of Indus Company, 13 of Airtel, 18 of Vodafone, three of BSNL and 16 of ATC.

RELATED STORIES

“We are cross checking every file. The discrepancy could be because a few files were earlier handled by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran,” said the MC commissioner.

“The revenue realisation committee in its investigation has found that an official issued permission to a mobile company to install tower without paying processing fee and rent of about Rs. 1.65 crore,” he said.

The MLA said that the potholes on the roads are not filled properly by the mobile companies after the completion of work. “I have issued directions to take strict action against such companies. A detailed report in this regard will be sent to the senior officials of urban local bodies department as well as ULB minister Kamal Gupta so that appropriate action can be taken,” the MLA said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP