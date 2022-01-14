Panchkula achieves 100% double-dose vaccination target

Panchkula district has completed 100% second dose vaccination against Covid-19, becoming the third district in Haryana to achieve the target after Ambala and Gurgaon.

According to the health department, the district had a target to inoculate 4,44,675 people over 18 years of age. As of Friday, while 110% of the eligible population had received the first dose, 100% had been vaccinated twice.

Earlier in September 2021, Panchkula had become the third district in Haryana to achieve 100% first dose vaccination, nine months after the nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Meenu Sasan, initially when the Covid cases were low, they faced a lot of reluctance and misbehaviour from people when they were contacted to get fully vaccinated. The door-to-door campaign also failed to elicit much response.

“It was only after December 22, when the Haryana government made it compulsory for people to be fully vaccinated to access public places that people started lining up at vaccination centres. Within 23 days since, Panchkula achieved 100% double-dose target,” she said.

She added that apart from first two doses, they had also provided the precautionary third dose to 3,567 citizens since January 10. Besides, as many as 18,241 (45%) children in the 15 to 18 age group had received the first dose in the district.

