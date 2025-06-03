Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Panchkula: Another woman reports gold chain theft at religious event

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 03, 2025 10:10 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, Sukhsham Bala, 66, from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, said her gold chain was stolen during the katha held in the evening at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, on May 29

Four days after a Sector 2 woman reportedly lost her gold chain during the Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Katha, another devotee has reported a similar theft at the same religious event.

Notably, a similar theft incident was reported on May 28. Vikram Pal Singh, in his complaint, had stated that a gold chain weighing approximately 2.25 tolas and valued at 1.60 lakh, which belonged to his wife, Renu Thakur, was reportedly stolen during the katha at the same venue.
Notably, a similar theft incident was reported on May 28. Vikram Pal Singh, in his complaint, had stated that a gold chain weighing approximately 2.25 tolas and valued at 1.60 lakh, which belonged to his wife, Renu Thakur, was reportedly stolen during the katha at the same venue. (HT Photo)

In her complaint to the police, Sukhsham Bala, 66, from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, said her gold chain was stolen during the katha held in the evening at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, on May 29.

The complainant added that the crime took place when she was entering the venue amid a huge crowd present at the entrance. Upon realising that the chain she was wearing is missing, she immediately reported the incident to the police personnel present there.

The Sector 5 police station has registered a case under Section 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Notably, a similar theft incident was reported on May 28. Vikram Pal Singh, in his complaint, had stated that a gold chain weighing approximately 2.25 tolas and valued at 1.60 lakh, which belonged to his wife, Renu Thakur, was reportedly stolen during the katha at the same venue.

According to the complaint, the couple came to the venue around 7 pm and attended the katha for about two hours. However, while leaving around 9 pm, Renu noticed that the chain she was wearing had gone missing.

A theft case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Follow Us On