Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets 56-lakh relief

A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh.

The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.

In his petition against Tyagi and his car’s insurer, New India Insurance Co Ltd, Chandigarh, Nikhil submitted that he used to run a travel company with a yearly personal income of ₹3.5 lakh.

Following the accident, he spent a month at Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh. But was left with 60% permanent disabilities, as examined by a board of directors at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

He submitted that he had lost his body balance and was not able to walk properly. Besides, he had started stuttering and found it difficult to write or type on a computer.

Once independent, he now needed constant help and support to walk, and handle daily chores, which had also left him unable to restart his business, the petitioner said.

In his response, Tyagi said the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by Nikhil and that he was falsely implicated in this case in connivance with the police.

The insurance company also claimed that the accident took place due to the negligence of Nikhil himself, as he was driving his vehicle at a high speed. It claimed that the present claim petition was filed with a mala fide intention just to grab money from the insurer.

However, allowing the petition, the tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh to Nikhil, along with 7.5% per annum interest from the date of filing of claim petition till date of award. The amount has to be jointly paid by Tyagi and the insurer.

