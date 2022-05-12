Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets 56-lakh relief
chandigarh news

Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets 56-lakh relief

The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.
Allowing the Panchkula businessman’s claim petition, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a compensation of 56.42 lakh to him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of 56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh.

The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.

In his petition against Tyagi and his car’s insurer, New India Insurance Co Ltd, Chandigarh, Nikhil submitted that he used to run a travel company with a yearly personal income of 3.5 lakh.

Following the accident, he spent a month at Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh. But was left with 60% permanent disabilities, as examined by a board of directors at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

He submitted that he had lost his body balance and was not able to walk properly. Besides, he had started stuttering and found it difficult to write or type on a computer.

RELATED STORIES

Once independent, he now needed constant help and support to walk, and handle daily chores, which had also left him unable to restart his business, the petitioner said.

In his response, Tyagi said the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by Nikhil and that he was falsely implicated in this case in connivance with the police.

The insurance company also claimed that the accident took place due to the negligence of Nikhil himself, as he was driving his vehicle at a high speed. It claimed that the present claim petition was filed with a mala fide intention just to grab money from the insurer.

However, allowing the petition, the tribunal awarded a compensation of 56.42 lakh to Nikhil, along with 7.5% per annum interest from the date of filing of claim petition till date of award. The amount has to be jointly paid by Tyagi and the insurer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP