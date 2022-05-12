Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets ₹56-lakh relief
A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh.
The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.
In his petition against Tyagi and his car’s insurer, New India Insurance Co Ltd, Chandigarh, Nikhil submitted that he used to run a travel company with a yearly personal income of ₹3.5 lakh.
Following the accident, he spent a month at Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh. But was left with 60% permanent disabilities, as examined by a board of directors at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.
He submitted that he had lost his body balance and was not able to walk properly. Besides, he had started stuttering and found it difficult to write or type on a computer.
Once independent, he now needed constant help and support to walk, and handle daily chores, which had also left him unable to restart his business, the petitioner said.
In his response, Tyagi said the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by Nikhil and that he was falsely implicated in this case in connivance with the police.
The insurance company also claimed that the accident took place due to the negligence of Nikhil himself, as he was driving his vehicle at a high speed. It claimed that the present claim petition was filed with a mala fide intention just to grab money from the insurer.
However, allowing the petition, the tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh to Nikhil, along with 7.5% per annum interest from the date of filing of claim petition till date of award. The amount has to be jointly paid by Tyagi and the insurer.
-
Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “a member of the gurdwara management, Daler Singh, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”
-
Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar
Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Yajvender Pal Verma as the new registrar of the university. Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as the university's registrar after Karamjeet Singh was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University by the Punjab governor in September 2020.
-
Two senior citizens killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
Speeding vehicles claimed the lives of two senior citizens in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali on Tuesday. An 80-year-old man was killed after a car hit The deceased, Jai Parkash while he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop in Lalru Mandi around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Investigating officer Nibhay Singh said Parkash, along with his son Anil Kumar, was waiting for a bus to go to Dera Bassi to meet some relatives.
-
Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15
Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15. Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony's illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.
-
DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district. The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee. Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI.
