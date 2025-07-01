Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Panchkula: Case registered against club bouncers for assault

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 01, 2025 08:54 AM IST

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used rods, bottles and kitchen utensils to assault Cheema and his friends, causing head and limb injuries.

Police have registered a case against unidentified bouncers and staff of a club in Sector-5 following an alleged assault on a group of youths. The complaint was filed by Prince Cheema of Kharar, who stated that he and five friends were attacked around 4.45am on June 29 after an altercation with club bouncers.

CCTV footage is being reviewed and arrests are expected soon. (Getty Images)
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly used rods, bottles and kitchen utensils to assault Cheema and his friends, causing head and limb injuries. The case has been filed under Sections 115, 190, 191(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Police said the club was officially closed during the incident, and guests had entered to take shelter from rain. “CCTV footage is being reviewed and arrests are expected soon. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the accused,” said a police officer.

