Panchkula: Cattle thieves leave residents of villages distressed

In villages of Panchkula, cattle thieves are giving villagers sleepless nights. In December, nearly 10 such theft cases have been registered.

A 32-year-old man from Saharanpur in Uttar Pardesh was arrested a week ago from Mulana, while he was transporting a buffalo and calf stolen from Manish, a resident of Kangsera village, Chandimandir.

The accused has been identified as Salman. He has named two of his accomplices, who were also involved in the crime. “They are also from Saharanpur and involved in the cattle thefts in this area,” said inspector Sukhjant Singh, who had arrested Salman.

Manjit Singh from Jaisingh Pura village, Ramgarh, is still awaiting news from the police regarding the buffalo and calf stolen from him on December 13. “They were stolen from the shed located next to my house. We had never witnessed thefts in this village. Hence, we never thought of locking our cattle,” Singh said.

He added: “He had kept two buffaloes to fulfil the needs of our family, but only one is left. One buffalo costs at least ₹70,000. From where will I get the money?”

Tarsem Singh from Nada Sahib village has a similar story. “I had kept my buffalo and a calf locked in a shed. As the area is located on highway and well-lit, we never thought of keeping a guard. But, someone broke the lock and stole my cattle worth ₹1.50 lakh,” he said.

Singh said that cattle thefts have increased this time. “I know farmers in Kot, in Ramgarh and Mattawalan who have also lost their cattle to thieves.”

Police official said that the cases were mainly being reported from villages in Chandimandir and Raipur Rani. Earlier, villages of Ambala were the targets, but the cattle thieves have now entered Panchkula villages.

