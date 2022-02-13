Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Chandimandir man waylaid, assaulted by car-borne men
A 33-year-old man landed in hospital after being brutally beaten up by unidentified men near Bander Ghati in Panchkula
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A 33-year-old man landed in hospital after being brutally beaten up by unidentified men near Bander Ghati in Panchkula.

The incident happened on the night of January 8, but the victim, identified as Deepak, is still not in a condition to give a statement to police. Finally, an FIR was registered on Friday, on his father’s complaint.

According to his father, Suresh Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Sector 26, Chandimandir, Deepak was brought home by an auto driver in a semi-conscious state on the night of the incident.

“Blood was oozing from his eye and mouth. He told me that he was on his way to home from Sector 6 on his Activa, when a car waylaid him near Bander Ghati. Three-four youths came out and attacked him on his head and back. They slapped him several times and fled from the spot. As it was too dark, he couldn’t see the car’s number plate,” the father stated in the FIR.

A passerby spotted him and informed another person, who then hired an auto-rickshaw and sent him home. Deepak was then taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He remained there from January 11 to 21. “He is still undergoing treatment and is not in a condition to give a statement,” said Tiwari.

A case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

