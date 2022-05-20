Panchkula Civil Hospital death: After patient’s kin allege medical negligence, board conducts autopsy
A day after the family of a 23-year-old Baltana man alleged medical negligence behind his death at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, his autopsy was conducted under videography by a board of doctors.
The deceased patient, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was set to get married on May 22. While the wedding preparations were underway on Wednesday night, he felt sick and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died later in the night.
Alleging medical negligence, his family members had claimed that they kept waiting for three hours, but no doctor came forward to treat him and later an injection was administered, that led to his death.
As more relatives of the deceased gathered at the hospital’s emergency wing, police were called in, which was followed by heated arguments between the family and police personnel.
When police tried to take the body away for autopsy, the family didn’t allow it. However, police assured them that the post-mortem will be done under videography.
“In the morning, a board of three doctors was constituted and the post-mortem was conducted. We have videographed it and sent the viscera to the Haryana Forensic Laboratory in Madhubhan to know the exact cause of death,” said Dr Suvir Saxena, principal medical officer (PMO) at the hospital.
He said, “The youth was brought to the hospital with complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and headache. He was given the required treatment, but he died.”
Meanwhile, Sector 7 station house officer (SHO) Hari Om said, “We have received a complaint from the family. But we will wait for the autopsy report before registering any case.”
-
Chandigarh: Rag-picker batters snatcher to death, held
Angered over the snatching of Raju's rickshaw, a rag-picker battered a 24-year-old youth to death and injured another man while they were asleep in the Sector-38 market in the wee hours of Thursday. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, while he was returning home, Manoj and Kishori, also rag-pickers, intercepted him near the e-Sampark Centre in Sector 38-D. An altercation ensued and the accused forcibly snatched his rickshaw.
-
Chances of light rain in Chandigarh till May 24
After the recent spell of severe heat, some relief is around the corner, as the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain in the city every day till May 24. The city's maximum temperature continued to rise, going up from 40.3C on Wednesday to 41C on Thursday, 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also went up from 23.2C on Wednesday to 26.4C on Thursday, 3.7 degrees above normal.
-
25-year-old Bihar youth ends life in Mohali’s Nayagaon, two booked
A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented house in Nayagaon on Thursday. The deceased was a native of Sitapur, Bihar, and lived in Maa Durga Complex, Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon. He had come to Chandigarh to prepare for competitive exams. The suicide came to fore after a neighbour saw the youth hanging from the fan through a window. He informed his landlord, who further alerted the police.
-
17 more Covid cases crop up in Chandigarh tricity
As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Thursday, down from 24 cases on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, where 16 cases cropped up a day ago, six new infections were recorded. Panchkula reported four cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali, the number rose from four to seven. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 21, 22, 40 and 47.
-
Chandigarh: Unidentified person booked for posing as PGIMER director on WhatsApp
Police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been sending out messages from a WhatsApp account using the picture of PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal. Dr Amod Gupta, professor emeritus, Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, alerted the police on May 16 after he received one such WhatsApp message saying, “Hello, BNS Walia, how are you.” When he cross-checked with Dr Lal, he realised the message was from an imposter.
