Panchkula Civil Hospital death: After patient’s kin allege medical negligence, board conducts autopsy

A day after the family of a 23-year-old Baltana man alleged medical negligence behind his death at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, his autopsy was conducted under videography by a board of doctors.

The deceased patient, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was set to get married on May 22. While the wedding preparations were underway on Wednesday night, he felt sick and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died later in the night.

Alleging medical negligence, his family members had claimed that they kept waiting for three hours, but no doctor came forward to treat him and later an injection was administered, that led to his death.

As more relatives of the deceased gathered at the hospital’s emergency wing, police were called in, which was followed by heated arguments between the family and police personnel.

When police tried to take the body away for autopsy, the family didn’t allow it. However, police assured them that the post-mortem will be done under videography.

“In the morning, a board of three doctors was constituted and the post-mortem was conducted. We have videographed it and sent the viscera to the Haryana Forensic Laboratory in Madhubhan to know the exact cause of death,” said Dr Suvir Saxena, principal medical officer (PMO) at the hospital.

He said, “The youth was brought to the hospital with complaints of abdominal pain, vomiting and headache. He was given the required treatment, but he died.”

Meanwhile, Sector 7 station house officer (SHO) Hari Om said, “We have received a complaint from the family. But we will wait for the autopsy report before registering any case.”

