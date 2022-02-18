Panchkula civil hospital staffer ‘misbehaves’ with ACP’s family, inquiry marked

After health staff at the Panchkula civil hospital allegedly did not attend to the injured son and nephew of an assistant commissioner of police for two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday night, a three-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter.

Though chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar has marked an inquiry, ACP Vijay Nehra said he will also write to health minister Anil Vij to complain about the “irresponsible and rude” behaviour of the staff.

The ACP said, “My 10-year-old son and six-year-old nephew were injured after they fell off their bikes. I called the principal medical officer, who said that the children had minor fractures, and told me to ask whoever was at the emergency to give them painkillers and first aid, and bring the children to the out-patient department the next day as no orthopaedic was available on duty.”

The ACP, who reached the hospital at 9pm, found the children and family waiting outside the emergency. “My nephew’s mother took the children to the operation theatre for first-aid. However, a staffer insulted her,” he said, adding that this led to a heated argument, with other patients and attendants also chiming in. “I was told that the staffer posted at the OT was drunk. Later, the doctor asked the staffer in question to leave from the back door,” he said.

However, Dr Kumar has denied the allegation of the staffer being drunk. “Had he been drunk, he would have been immediately suspended, “ said the CMO. ACP said the doctors on-call did not attend to them.

Dr Kumar said doctors were on-call, but it takes them a little time to arrive.

After waiting till 10.30pm, the ACP had to take the children to a private hospital, where doctors plastered his nephew’s hand and treated his son’s foot. “I was horrified to see the condition of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors on-call do not come to treat patients and the staff do not know how behave,” the ACP said.

