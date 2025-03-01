Panchkula CJM visits Kalka protection home for couples, flags security lapses

A surprise inspection by chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Aparna Bhardwaj at the protection home in Kalka exposed deficiencies in infrastructure, security and hygiene, raising serious concerns about the facility’s ability to provide a safe haven for vulnerable couples. The CJM discovered that the protection home has no CCTV cameras, leaving it vulnerable to potential threats. (HT)

During the inspection, Bhardwaj found that the facility lacked basic amenities, with only two rooms in one flat and an additional room from another flat being used for accommodation. She emphasised the urgent need for better infrastructure, highlighting that the current setup fails to ensure the safety and dignity of those seeking protection.

The CJM discovered that the protection home has no CCTV cameras, leaving it vulnerable to potential threats. She directed authorities to expedite the installation of surveillance systems to ensure the safety of its residents.

Adding to the mismanagement, the inspection revealed that no sweeper has been deputed to maintain cleanliness. Earlier, a sweeper from a nearby police station was assigned cleaning duties, but the arrangement was discontinued, leading to unhygienic conditions.

While no couples were residing at the home at the time, records show that the last occupants left on February 11, 2025.