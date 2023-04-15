A Panchkula municipal councillor has been booked for allegedly leading a protest to disrupt demolition of an illegal religious structure at Devinagar in sector 3 here.

Councillor among two booked for disrupting demolition drive in Panchkula

The police have also sought suspension of Akshaydeep Chaudhary, councillor from ward 17. A local resident, identified as Jaswinder, has also been booked in connection with the case.

Surender Singh Yadav, ACP of zone 1, in his complaint said that a police team had accompanied officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to Devinagar for demolition of illegally built Gogamedi, a religious shrine.

As the police team reached the area, the villagers started protesting. Few women entered the Gogamedi and closed the door from inside, while the men tried to stop the team from demolishing the structure.

Jaswinder, who was present in the crowd held the hand of the ACP and twisted his thumb while hurling abuses.

The Police alleged that the councillor instigated the crowd to snatch the keys of the JCB, that was used for demolition, from the driver.

The councillor also misbehaved with the ACP and refused to move. He was removed from the spot on the direction of the ACP.

Police have registered a case under sections 332,353, 294 and 188 of the IPC in police station, sector 5, Panchkula against Akshaydeep and Jaswinder.