Panchkula councillor's teen son escapes kidnappers' clutches
chandigarh news

Panchkula councillor’s teen son escapes kidnappers’ clutches

The kidnappers forced the boy into a Maruti Swift car’s dicky; when he regained consciousness, he realised the car was empty and halted, and managed to escape
On Tuesday, two unidentified men had kidnapped the councillor’s son from under the Ramgarh bridge in Panchkula after sedating him using a chemical-soaked handkerchief. (Stock photo/for representation only)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Kidnapped from Ramgarh village on Tuesday, the 13-year-old son of a Panchkula municipal councillor managed to escape to safety soon after, police said on Wednesday.

After escaping, the boy called up his uncle, Gurmeet Singh, from a fruit vendor’s shop and was brought back home.

In his complaint to the police, Singh, who lives in Ramgarh village, said his sister Paramjit Kaur was the ward number 19 councillor in Panchkula.

On Tuesday, two unidentified men kidnapped her son from under the Ramgarh bridge after sedating him using a chemical-soaked handkerchief.

He alleged that according to the boy, the accused forced him into a Maruti Swift car’s dicky. When he regained consciousness, he realised the car was empty and halted, and managed to escape.

He remained hidden in a bush nearby for some time, before crossing the highway and reaching Majri Chowk, which is almost 8km away from the point of kidnapping.

On Singh’s scomplaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 365 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. Efforts are on to trace the kidnappers and arrest them.

