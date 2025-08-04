Panchkula court raps cops, acquits snatching accused over legal lapses

A local sessions court has acquitted an accused in a 2017 snatching case, after pulling up Panchkula Police for several legal lapses during the investigation. As the prosecution failed to prove the identity of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt and the evidence was insufficient, the court acquitted Shehnwaj of all charges. (HT File)

Sessions judge Ved Parkash Sirohi observed that the police had failed to follow proper legal procedure, including not conducting a formal test identification parade under judicial supervision and mishandling key aspects of the investigation. These procedural flaws led to the acquittal of Shehnwaj, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The case revolved around an alleged snatching incident on December 31, 2017, at Pinjore Garden, where the complainant, Anil Kumar, from Kurukshetra, claimed that three men had robbed him of his cellphone and wallet containing ₹4,000. While two of the accused were arrested soon after the incident and convicted, Shehnwaj was implicated later based on their statements. Shehnwaj was declared a proclaimed offender in July 2018 and was arrested on June 31, 2024.

However, the court found that the identification process was deeply flawed, as Shehnwaj had been shown to the complainant at the police detective office before being identified in court. This violated the legal requirement that a test identification parade must be conducted under judicial supervision.

The judge further pointed out that the complainant’s identification of Shehnwaj in court was legally meaningless since it occurred after the accused had already been shown to him in an informal setting. The court said the key physical features of the accused were not disclosed by the complainant in his initial complaint, nor did he state he could identify the accused if presented before him.

Moreover, the police failed to collect crucial evidence, such as CCTV footage of the incident or independent witnesses during the arrest and investigation stages. Additionally, no incriminating material was recovered from Shehnwaj and the demarcation of the crime scene by him after his arrest was deemed irrelevant by the court.

As the prosecution failed to prove the identity of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt and the evidence was insufficient, the court acquitted Shehnwaj of all charges.