Panchkula| Cross FIRs registered after scuffle over parking issue in Kendriya Vihar

The scuffle took place over a parking issue in Kendriya Vihar of Panchkula on Saturday night. (Getty Images/iStockphotoKendriya Vihar)
Updated on May 16, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

High drama was witnessed in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday night when two groups allegedly came to blows over a parking issue, resulting in a woman getting injured.

Sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram, the woman alleged that a man, also resident of the same complex, along with his son and son’s friend assaulted her and her husband over a parking issue.

As per her allegations, she suffered injuries on her chest and eyes after she was assaulted and groped. She also alleged that police were reluctant to register her complaint even after her medical examination was conducted.

“I had to go through a lot of trouble to even get an FIR registered,” she alleged in her viral video. Some residents came to her rescue, she claimed.

Meanwhile, Ashu Varun, in his counter complaint, alleged that he and the coordinator of the society requested the woman’s husband to park in a way that makes it easy for other residents also to park their vehicles. He alleged that following this, the couple assaulted and abused him. In his complaint to the police, he also claimed that he didn’t touch the woman.

Sub-inspector Vikas Kumar, who is the investigating officer, said, “We have registered FIRs on the complaint of both parties. We have got their medical done and are investigating the matter.”

On the complaint of the woman, police have a registered a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or using criminal force on woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On the complaint of Varun, an FIR has been registered against the woman and her husband under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC.

