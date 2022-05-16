Panchkula| Cross FIRs registered after scuffle over parking issue in Kendriya Vihar
High drama was witnessed in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday night when two groups allegedly came to blows over a parking issue, resulting in a woman getting injured.
Sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram, the woman alleged that a man, also resident of the same complex, along with his son and son’s friend assaulted her and her husband over a parking issue.
As per her allegations, she suffered injuries on her chest and eyes after she was assaulted and groped. She also alleged that police were reluctant to register her complaint even after her medical examination was conducted.
“I had to go through a lot of trouble to even get an FIR registered,” she alleged in her viral video. Some residents came to her rescue, she claimed.
Meanwhile, Ashu Varun, in his counter complaint, alleged that he and the coordinator of the society requested the woman’s husband to park in a way that makes it easy for other residents also to park their vehicles. He alleged that following this, the couple assaulted and abused him. In his complaint to the police, he also claimed that he didn’t touch the woman.
Sub-inspector Vikas Kumar, who is the investigating officer, said, “We have registered FIRs on the complaint of both parties. We have got their medical done and are investigating the matter.”
On the complaint of the woman, police have a registered a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or using criminal force on woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
On the complaint of Varun, an FIR has been registered against the woman and her husband under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: Flawed plan, political backing aided growth of slums
Chandigarh's incessant demand for labour and the hopes it offers for a better life has brought lakhs of migrant labourers to the city. Slums, without an exception, are part of today's urban landscape all across the country. The reasons are multiple for this state of affairs. Experts zero in on flaws in Chandigarh's original plan, a governance process paralysed by ad hocism, the slum economics and politico-bureaucratic nexus as some of the causes.
GMADA starts widening 6km stretch on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has started widening the six-kilometre stretch, from Chatt village to Sector 82 railway bridge, on Airport Road. The widening project is expected to be complete by this November. At present, the stretch has two 33-ft wide carriageways, which will be increased to a width of 44-ft each. The contract has been given to AK Builders at a cost ₹26 crore.
Mohali real estate sector bounces back from pandemic slump
Bruised and battered by the pandemic, the real estate market in tricity is finally beginning to bounce back, with Mohali gaining the most traction. It has come a long way since October 2020 – after the first wave receded – when Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had managed to earn merely ₹417 crore by selling off almost half of its total 113 properties. With the virus abating, fortunes have turned.
Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn't curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients' life. Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali
Station house officer of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a also a resident of Sirsa, drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, who told them that Vijay Verma helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him. Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.
