Panchkula: Damaged road studs turn deadly, spark safety concerns

Cat’s eye reflectors, or road studs intended to enhance visibility by reflecting vehicle headlights during night or adverse weather, are increasingly turning into a safety hazard on city roads. Instead of aiding motorists, many of these studs are lying damaged, with their covers missing and sharp iron nails exposed, posing a serious threat to commuters. These protruding nails can puncture tyres instantly, raising the risk of accidents. (Sant Arora/HT)

These protruding nails can puncture tyres instantly, raising the risk of accidents. The damaged studs are clearly visible on the main road near Suraj Theatre in Sector 1 and across several sector-dividing roads, pointing towards poor upkeep and maintenance of road infrastructure.

The issue had earlier been highlighted in a complaint filed with the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC). Complainant SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, had pointed out that road markings, lane demarcations, reflective studs, cat’s eyes and zebra crossings have either faded or disappeared, significantly increasing risks, especially during night hours. He also flagged that essential signages such as speed limit boards, pedestrian crossing signs, slip road indicators and warning signs at accident-prone spots are either missing or improperly placed, in violation of Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms.

Despite directions issued by the commission, residents claim that little improvement has been witnessed on ground.

Responding to the concerns, Rajbir Singh, SDE, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), said that road studs are typically installed during recarpeting works. He assured that damaged studs will be replaced and fresh installations will be carried out wherever required as part of upcoming special repair works.

He further stated that such studs are prone to damage in areas with heavy traffic flow. According to officials, installation and repair work is planned on the Old Panchkula–Chandigarh road, parts of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), and sectors 11, 12 and 14. He added that PMDA has also installed signages related to speed limits, cycle tracks and table tops near educational institutions and other key locations to improve road safety.