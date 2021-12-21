Panchkula: Despite tall promises, stray cattle menace persists

In the ongoing attempt to make Panchkula free of stray cattle, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Monday announced that the municipal corporation will purchase two cattle catchers worth ₹43.71 lakh and construct one more cow shelter to house 1,500 cattle.

These are just some of the multiple solutions that have been proposed over the years to make Panchkula free of stray cattle and dogs, but the residents are still suffering. In fact, on some days, police can be seen managing stray cattle on highways rather than vehicles.

In December, while contesting the elections, Goyal had promised to resolve the issue within six months of being voted into power. He had said a gaushala and dog home has already been established in Sundershanpur and will be inaugurated in January 2021. Also, making Panchkula free of stray cattle and dogs by March 31 was one of the 21 agendas cleared in one go at the General House meeting of the MC in January .

But, the residents are still being bitten by stray dogs and reeling under the menace of stray cattle. SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, said, “Goyal had earlier assured the residents that the city will be made free of stray cattle by March 2021, but people are struggling with the problem. Nothing has been done to keep a check on stray dogs. Last week, a Sector 4 resident was brutally bitten by a stray dog as he was on his way to the market. The mayor should fulfil his promise as made in the election manifesto,” the association said.

Speaking on the issue, Goyal said, “The process to acquire the cattle catchers has already started. With the help of these, the MC teams will take catch the cattle, which will then be sent to different cow shelters. Soon, a shelter for bulls will also be set up.”

“This year, 1,170 stray cattle have been captured and sent to cow shelters. In January, the work of constructing another cow-shelter over eight acres will be started. It will have the capacity to keep 1,500 animals,” he added. Goyal also said that they are trying to make the dog pound functional.