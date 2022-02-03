Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Directors of real estate firm booked for 1.2-crore fraud
Panchkula: Directors of real estate firm booked for 1.2-crore fraud

Directors of Panchkula-based Soni Hi-Tech Builders, as a part of conspiracy, availed a loan of 1.26 crore from PNB Housing Finance Limited by showing fictitious transactions
Chandigarh police said that a complaint was lodged after a team from bank went to take possession of the property mortgaged by Panchkula-based Soni Hi-Tech Builders in Kharar, but found that the same was already sold to others. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Directors of a Panchkula-based real estate firm have been booked for cheating a bank, police said on Wednesday. In his complaint, Ravinder Kumar, assistant manager, PNB Housing Finance Limited, Sector 35, Chandigarh, said that directors of Soni Hi-Tech Builders, Vijender Kumar Anjaan, Asha Anjaan of Sector 4, Panchkula; Radhey Soni of Sector 20 and Jitender Sharma of Chandigarh’s Sector 7, as a part of conspiracy, availed a loan of 1.26 crore from the bank.

He alleged that the accused had shown fictitious transactions against the purchased property and also stopped repaying the amount against the financial assistance provided to them. The police said that the complaint was lodged after a team from bank went to take possession of the mortgaged property in Kharar, but found that the same was already sold to others. A case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

Chandigarh resident duped of 2.5 lakh

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 40 has been duped of 2.5 lakh in name of paying customs liability for his friend. Victim Amarbir Singh Walia said he had come in contact with a woman who identified herself as Shrini on a social networking site. He said they became friends and she told him that one of her friends was travelling to India and needed his help. He told the police that he later received a call from a woman who claimed to be a customs official, Anita. She told him that his friend was travelling to India with cash and asked him to pay 2.5 lakh as customs liability against $1,50,000 which she brought with her. He deposited the same in good faith only to find out later that he has been duped.

Burail resident loses 50,000 in online fraud

Online fraudsters withdrew 50,000 from the bank account of a Burail village resident in lieu of helping him transfer money from his Paytm wallet to his account.

The victim, Ram Lakhan, told the police that he had 10,552 in his Paytm wallet, which he wished to transfer to his bank account. Therefore, he sought help through the customer care number available online.

Later he got call from a man identifying himself as a customer care executive. On his directions, Lakhan shared his bank account information with the caller and realised 50,000 were deducted from it. The caller’s mobile phone has been switched off ever since.

Acting on his complaint, police on Tuesday booked the unidentified accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

Thursday, February 03, 2022
