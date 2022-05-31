Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s 3 kin nabbed with ₹4.63 crore cash, arms
In another breakthrough in the extortion racket being run by an ASI and three businessmen in and around Panchkula, the police on Monday nabbed three family members of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla, with ₹4.63 crore in unaccounted cash, gold jewellery, 697 gm opium, and a cache of arms and ammunition.
Anil’s wife Anju Bhalla, their son Sahil’s wife Anjali Bhalla and Anjali’s brother Gaurav were caught by the police in Sector 2 while travelling in a car, which has also been seized.
Anil’s son, Aakash Bhalla, among the prime accused in the racket, remains at large.
Confirming the seizure, DCP Surinder Pal Singh said, “ ₹4.63 crore in cash, two unlicensed .12-bore pistols, three magazines, 11 bullets and 697 gm opium were recovered from the car. They were arrested and the vehicle seized.”
A bundle of gold jewellery, including 18 chains, 12 pairs of earrings, 10 rings , eight karhe and bangles each, five necklaces, seven coins, and three pendants, bracelets and nose pins each, were also found in the car.
ACP Surinder Kumar, the lead investigator of the case, said the seized car was owned by Anju Bhalla. A case under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and Prevention of Money Laundry Act was being registered against the trio, he added.
On May 27, Panchkula police had busted an extortion racket, the brainchild of Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2.
Apart from Anil, two of his four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – were also arrested.
However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody the next day and was suspended along with two more cops.
According to police, the accused would offer loans to unsuspecting people and instead extort money by threatening to implicate them in false cases. Anil, in connivance with the ASI, used to blackmail people by getting their signatures on blank papers for loans and later usurped their property, money and cars by threatening them with false cases, police probe had found.
Since 2016-17, around 180 such victims, primarily from Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala and Fatehabad, have approached the police.
