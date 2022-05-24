Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula gears up for Khelo India Youth Games

Panchkula will be hosting the highest number of events for the Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to be played between June 4 and 13, across various venues
Preparations underway at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula for the Khelo India Youth Games. (Sant Arora/HT)
Published on May 24, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByNishtha Gupta, Panchkula

Panchkula is set to be at the sporting centre stage between June 4 and 13, with the city hosting the 4th Khelo India Youth Games that will see the participation of more than 8,000 U-18 athletes. 

Preparations are in full swing across Haryana, with the games — which were postponed due to the Covid pandemic twice — scheduled to be played in five cities including Ambala, Shahbad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula. 

Panchkula will be hosting the highest number of events across various venues. Football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, athletics, wrestling and boxing competitions are lined up to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, while judo and tennis will be hosted at the Red Bishop Hall and the Gymkhana Club in Sector 6 respectively. 

The cricket stadium, meanwhile, will host field games like kho-kho, gatka, thang-ta, yogasana, mallakhamb and kalaripayattu. Cycling will be a road event. 

The gates of Panjab University, Chandigarh, will also open for archery competitions and the league matches for football. 

Other games like swimming and gymnastics are scheduled to be held in Ambala, while shooting will be held in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi. Known as the hockey nursery, Shahbad will play host to the hockey competition.

A mobile app has also been developed by the Games’ organisers to help athletes stay updated on the timings, schedules and other information including their accreditation of rooms, meals and events.

Speaking about the games, a spokesperson said, “The Haryana government is very proactive in putting efforts to take the name of Khelo India to the masses. The motive is to provide the best of facilities to the budding athletes of India through these games.” 

The competition managers from each state will be arriving in Panchkula in the next two days to decide the exact schedule of individual and team sports. All Covid-related regulations will be followed at the venue.  

The opening and closing ceremony will be invitation-based, but the venues for the competitions will be open to spectators free of cost. 

Senior consultant of sports and youth affairs, Haryana, Pankhuri Gupta said, “The preparations of Khelo India are going in full swing. We are on task with the timeline be it operations, promotion and all. Other than Panchkula also, other cities are also gearing up their stadiums for the event.”

