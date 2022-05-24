Panchkula gears up for Khelo India Youth Games
Panchkula is set to be at the sporting centre stage between June 4 and 13, with the city hosting the 4th Khelo India Youth Games that will see the participation of more than 8,000 U-18 athletes.
Preparations are in full swing across Haryana, with the games — which were postponed due to the Covid pandemic twice — scheduled to be played in five cities including Ambala, Shahbad, Delhi, Chandigarh and Panchkula.
Panchkula will be hosting the highest number of events across various venues. Football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, athletics, wrestling and boxing competitions are lined up to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, while judo and tennis will be hosted at the Red Bishop Hall and the Gymkhana Club in Sector 6 respectively.
The cricket stadium, meanwhile, will host field games like kho-kho, gatka, thang-ta, yogasana, mallakhamb and kalaripayattu. Cycling will be a road event.
The gates of Panjab University, Chandigarh, will also open for archery competitions and the league matches for football.
Other games like swimming and gymnastics are scheduled to be held in Ambala, while shooting will be held in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi. Known as the hockey nursery, Shahbad will play host to the hockey competition.
A mobile app has also been developed by the Games’ organisers to help athletes stay updated on the timings, schedules and other information including their accreditation of rooms, meals and events.
Speaking about the games, a spokesperson said, “The Haryana government is very proactive in putting efforts to take the name of Khelo India to the masses. The motive is to provide the best of facilities to the budding athletes of India through these games.”
The competition managers from each state will be arriving in Panchkula in the next two days to decide the exact schedule of individual and team sports. All Covid-related regulations will be followed at the venue.
The opening and closing ceremony will be invitation-based, but the venues for the competitions will be open to spectators free of cost.
Senior consultant of sports and youth affairs, Haryana, Pankhuri Gupta said, “The preparations of Khelo India are going in full swing. We are on task with the timeline be it operations, promotion and all. Other than Panchkula also, other cities are also gearing up their stadiums for the event.”
-
Pratibha Singh seeks special package for Himachal
Demanding a special package for Himachal, state Congress president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't fulfilled promises and announcements made to the people of the state in his eight-year tenure. On the police constable recruitment case, Pratibha said that the investigations in the case were lax and it seems the government was passing time in the name of investigations.
-
No civic body polls in Ambala Cantt
Despite the Haryana State Election Commission announcing the poll schedule for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils on June 19, no election with be held in the Sadar Zone municipal council in Ambala Cantonment due to a pending case pertaining to discrepancies in the voter list in Punjab and Haryana high court. A revised voter list was also issued on August 18, but the said corrections were not made, the petition read.
-
Hit-and-run accident: Speeding vehicle mows down 9-year-old girl
A speeding car mowed down a nine-year-old girl while The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was crossing the national highway near Dhandhari Kalan on Monday. The driver of the unidentified vehicle sped away after hitting the girl. The victim, Riya Kumari of Mundian, was accompanied by her mother Rekha Devi, and aunt Kiran Devi. The complainant, Kiran, said they were crossing the road after alighting from a three-wheeler when the speeding vehicle hit her niece.
-
Lightning kills one, injures another in Himachal Pradesh
Lightning killed one person and injured another in Paonta Sahib tehsil of Sirmaur district on Sunday night, a state disaster management official said on Monday. Krishan Kumar, 55, and Bablu Pandit, 35, took refuge under a tree to protect themselves from the rain and thunderstorm that lashed the area on Sunday. The two sustained burns and were rushed to the civil hospital in Poanta Sahib.
-
Police reshuffle: 3 months on, city gets new JCP, ADCP
Lying vacant for three months, the posts of joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) and additional deputy Commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) were filled through transfers on Monday. As per the orders issued, Narinder Bhargav is JCP (city), while Tushar Gupta is ADCP (City 4). Earlier, Bhargav was posted as assistant inspector general (AIG, crime), Ludhiana, and Gupta as assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West), Amritsar.
