Panchkula govt college principal suspended over ‘misconduct’

Acting on a strong complaint by faculty members, alleging serious misconduct, harassment and abuse of authority, the Haryana higher education department has suspended the principal of Government Post Graduate College, Sector 1, Narender Singh Siwach. Taking note of a complaint by faculty members, the Haryana higher education department constituted a committee for inquiry, resulting in the principal’s suspension. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The April 23 complaint, signed by 29 staff members, including assistant and associate professors, alleged that Siwach consistently engaged in inappropriate, abusive and threatening behaviour.

This conduct violated professional and ethical standards, and significantly impacted the mental well-being, dignity and safety of the teaching staff, particularly female faculty members, they alleged.

Specific allegations included targeting and harassing female faculty, erratic and arbitrary summoning of staff, making sexually inappropriate remarks, uttering casteist and racial insults, unlawfully confining staff and allowing the unauthorised presence of outsiders.

Taking note of the complaint, the department constituted a committee to investigate the allegations, resulting in the principal’s suspension. Siwach had taken charge of the post in August 2024.

During his suspension period, Siwach’s headquarters will be the office of the Director of Higher Education, Haryana, situated in Sector 5, Panchkula. He will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the relevant regulations during his suspension, as per the order issued by Vineet Garg, additional chief secretary of the department.

When contacted, Siwach said, “It appears the government acted upon a complaint and this action may be the appropriate method for investigation. Regarding the teachers’ allegations, I maintain that they are baseless and lack any form of proof or documentation.”