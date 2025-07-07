Panchkula: Haryana Police website plagued by glitches

The recently upgraded Haryana Police website, aimed at enhancing citizen services, is encountering significant technical glitches and accessibility issues, frustrating many users. While the new system is designed to streamline services like character certificates, police clearance certificates, e-FIRs for stolen vehicles, and FIR downloads, it has instead led to prolonged loading times, frequent session expirations and difficulties in accessing key functions. A police officer posted in Panchkula said the website was being upgraded by the National Informatics Centre. (Sourced)

The website requires users to input personal information for login, including mobile numbers and one-time passwords (OTPs), as a measure to enhance security and efficiency. However, this has proven cumbersome for many. “Even after logging in with a mobile number and OTP, you still have to re-enter the mobile number and OTP just to view an FIR,” a local resident said. “There’s no clear option to download it either. It’s incredibly time-consuming,” he added.

The problems are particularly troubling for those trying to access existing FIRs quickly. The website’s reliance on OTPs for login has made it virtually impossible for individuals without a mobile phone to access services. Moreover, the two available login options—a one-time login by entering a mobile number and a sign-up option that requires detailed personal information—have added further complexity for users.

A police officer posted in Panchkula, on condition of anonymity, said the website was being upgraded by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which provides IT support and e-governance solutions to the Haryana government. “The technical glitches will be resolved soon,” he added.

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, criticised the website for being too complex and difficult to navigate. “A public service website should always be simple and easily accessible to the general public. If it’s time-consuming and plagued with technical glitches, then its primary purpose of serving the citizens is clearly not being met,” Nayar said.