Panchkula industrial plot allotment scam: HC puts Bhupinder Hooda, 17 others on notice over ED’s bail cancellation plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 17 others on notice in a bail cancellation plea from the enforcement directorate (ED) pertaining to the alleged illegal allotment of HUDA industrial plots in Panchkula in 2012-13.

The ED had moved the high court on January 5 and the matter was taken up by the bench of justice Lisa Gill who sought responses from all respondents by April 5, said senior counsel for ED Arvind Moudgil.

The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth ₹30.34 crore to Hooda’s “acquaintances” in 2013, when he was the Haryana CM. The ED had initiated investigation in 2015 after an FIR was lodged by the Haryana vigilance bureau. The FIR was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016. ED had filed its chargesheet in the case in February, 2021. The Supreme Court had in August 2021 stayed the trial in this case. Before the SC, it was argued that since the CBI has not filed a sheet in the case and no trial has begun for the predicate offence, the trial under PMLA cannot proceed.

Hooda and others had got bail on different dates from the trial court with Hooda securing the same on March 15, 2021.

Others include the then chief administrator HUDA, DPS Nagpal, the then chief controller of finance, HUDA, SC Kansal, 14 of the allottees and some other officers.

The ED had argued that Hooda was ex-officio chairman of HUDA being the chief minister of Haryana. “He has been found to be actively involved in the criminal activities related to the scheduled offence. The whole conspiracy was made out by the then chairman playing a vital role in it,” the plea claimed adding that the accused persons were involved with each other and in collusion with each other, misused the government machinery and its power to gain undue benefits.

“The investigations point out to a clear-cut nexus and bring out the exact relationship between the then HUDA chairman and the allottees,” it says, claiming that 12 of the 14 allottees have been found to be “acquainted” with Hooda.

ED has further claimed that as the accused are influential persons, there is a strong likelihood of witness tampering. Hence, the bail granted should be cancelled.