Panchkula: Kanungo gets four-year jail for taking 10,000 bribe

A local court has awarded four-year jail to a kanungo arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe in 2016.

The court of additional sessions judge Vani Gopal Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict, Devender Kumar, 53, who was previously posted as kanungo (revenue clerk officer) in the Haryana revenue department at Panchkula.

“The convict must realise that the crime committed by him has not only created havoc in the life of the public but also disturbed the entire social fabric. It creates distrust in society. The idea of ‘just punishment’ is coined to afford an opportunity to the convict for reforming himself on the one hand, and vindicate the rights of the public, his family and the society on the other hand,” read the court order while pronouncing the quantum of sentence.

Took bribe to release land compensation

According to the complainant, Piyush Dhiman of Pinjore, he had approached the revenue department for the release of ₹9.89 lakh, awarded as compensation in 2010 for acquisition of his father’s 32 biswa land in Bhogpur village, Kalka.

Dhiman said he had moved the application in lieu of his father, as he was unable to move due to old age.

But kanungo Devender demanded ₹10,000 to release the compensation amount.

Following Dhiman’s complaint, the Haryana Vigilance Bureau had arrested the kanungo while accepting the bribe near Suraj Theatre, Panchkula, in December 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON