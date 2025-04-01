Panchkula: Kingpin in 2cr immigration fraud case caught in Gujarat

The anti-immigration fraud unit of Panchkula Police has apprehended Parth Jani, the alleged kingpin in a major immigration fraud case, from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Jani, the proprietor of M/s Pelican Immigration Consultants, a Gujarat-based firm, who is accused of defrauding victims of ₹2.23 crore, had been evading arrest for two years. The Sector 7 police station in Panchkula had registered the case on May 12, 2023, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and the Immigration Act. (HT Photo)

Sub-inspector (SI) Tejinder Pal Singh, the investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the unit, stated that a production warrant was obtained for the accused from a local court in Gujarat. Subsequently, the accused was produced before a Panchkula court for the purpose of obtaining 10-day police remand. The IO also informed the court that the other accused involved in the case had been granted bail.

The Sector 7 police station had registered the case on May 12, 2023, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, and the Immigration Act.

Singh revealed that Jani charged approximately ₹25 lakh for securing Canadian Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA) work visas and is accused of providing fake visas to about a dozen individuals. The IO also confirmed that two other cases are registered against Jani in Gandhinagar.

Kanav Sharma and Rakesh Bansal from Zirakpur filed the initial complaint against eight individuals, including Jani, his wife, and their associates and employees, namely Mayur Kumar, Charm Joshi, Nikita Nayak, Chinmay Prajapati and Manish Sharma. The complaint was lodged with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula, on February 23, 2023.

The complainants alleged that the accused created forged documents and electronic records, engaging in a criminal conspiracy. They further claimed that Jani lured them into working as agents for Pelican Immigration in May 2021, promising lucrative referral fees and the ability to secure Canadian work permits and permanent residency for clients.

According to the complainants, Jani authorised them to collect money from the clients on behalf of the firm. He promised them a referral fee of ₹1,00,000 per successful client migration. The complainants were then instructed to find and assist clients looking to immigrate to Canada. They added that Jani, on the pretext of securing a genuine visa in exchange of ₹10 lakh, provided fabricated documents, including forged job offer letters and LMIAs from Marriott Harbourfront Hotel, Canada, to Ajay Kumar, a client.

The complainants allege that the accused pressured them for securing payments from the clients, and even threatened to confiscate the previously paid amounts. They assert that they had transferred a total of ₹2.23 crore to the accused, believing that the documents he provided to the clients were legitimate. However, upon discovering the forgery, the complainants confronted the accused and were falsely promised that they will refund the amount to the clients.

