Panchkula: Man, daughter lose 1.41 lakh to online fraudsters

An elderly man and his daughter from Khera village in Pinjore lost ₹1.41 lakh in an online fraud case, police said on Tuesday.

The duo said they had received calls from a stranger, with whom they shared their Google Pay details, leading to the loss of money within a few minutes.

An FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pinjore police station. Complainant Harbans Singh stated in the FIR that on September 18, he got calls from two unknown numbers.

“The person on call said that he knows me and owes money to my neighbours. He asked me to use Google Pay and by convincing me, he made me transfer ₹99,000 to him,” he told the police.

“The accused told me that I will receive money in the account in a few minutes and later said that he was finding it difficult to transfer money and asked the Google Pay number of my daughter. I shared the number, following which he befooled my daughter as well and transferred ₹42,000 from her account as well in two transactions,” Harbans said.

After that, the person did not answer our calls and his number is now switched off, he added.