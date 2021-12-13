Panchkula: Man held with 2,800 illegal tablets

A team of Haryana Drug Control Bureau, in collaboration with the local police, on Sunday arrested a 65-year-old man with over 2,800 illegal drug tablets. The accused has been identified as Bahadur Singh. An NDPS case has been registered at Chandimandir.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Woman’s purse stolen near Durga Nursery

A woman’s purse was stolen from her Creta SUV in front of Durga Nursery in Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, on Saturday. As per the police, Harinder Mahajan, a resident of Sector 19, was visiting the nursery, where a youth tricked her into stepping out of her car, while an accomplice stole her purse. Mahajan realised the purse was missing after arriving home. The purse contained ₹5,000 cash, two credit cards, a debit card, a few documents and a mobile phone, she claimed. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the IT Park police station.

HC RWA holds event to introduce poll candidates

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Sector 13, on Sunday organised an interactional event with all women candidates from Ward No 6 for the upcoming local body elections. “Each candidate was given an opportunity to introduce herself and spell out the vision for development of the ward,” said Col (retd) Gursewak Singh, president of the association.

Farmers’ stir caused losses worth ₹1 lakh crore: Ambala MP

Rattan Lal Kataria, member of parliament from the Ambala constituency, on Sunday claimed that the farmer agitation, which has now been called off, caused a loss of ₹1 lakh crore to the national exchequer. Half of the loss was incurred by Haryana, Kataria further claimed. “Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a solution to this problem has been found. Our state faced a loss of ₹50,000 crore, primarily in Sonepat and Bahadurgarh, where the industrial operations remained shut for over a year,” Kataria said, after attending Geeta Jayanti celebrations at the Ram Bagh.