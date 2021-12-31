Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Man-son held for elderly man’s murder
chandigarh news

Panchkula: Man-son held for elderly man’s murder

A man and his son have been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly man in Barwala, Panchkula, on Thursday
Panchkula police have booked the duo for murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The accused have identified as Sukhdev, 60, a gardener with the Haryana Police and Parveen, 40.

The victim has been identified as Prem Singh, 65, a resident of Barwala, who was a labourer.

The victim’s son stated in his complaint that his father had gone to throw waste in a dump yard, when the accused duo, who live in the same neighbourhood, attacked him with sticks which led to his death.The FIR does not mention any old animosity.

The station house officer of Chandimandir police station, said, “Prem was killed as he threw waste in an open space. Whether the land was government or personal property is yet to be confirmed.” A murder case has been registered.

