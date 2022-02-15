Panchkula MC to launch segregated waste collection

The Panchkula municipal corporation is set to begin door-to-door collection of segregated waste within a week. The move aims to make Panchkula a “dustbin free” city by segregating waste at source. Residents who will fail to segregate garbage will face challan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation is gearing up to improve its ranking in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan expected in March-April. The city had finished 99th in 2021, dropping by 43 positions as compared to the 2020 rankings. Deputy MC commissioner Deepak Sura said last year, the marks got deducted mainly due to two reasons: poor solid waste management and non-implementation of door-to-door garbage collection.

“We stand at the same level when it comes to the solid waste management. The marks will be deducted this time as well, as there has not been much improvement. But we are going to start door-to-door garbage collection within a week or 10 days,” said Sura.

The MC official said the Haryana government’s approval has come, and the work order will be given to the selected company within a day or two and it will take over garbage collection in further five to seven days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are planning to make Panchkula a dustbin free city. We will not accept garbage that is not segregated and challans will be issued to violators as per norms,” he said. The MC has also started Maha Safai Abhiyaan in villages and is holding awareness activities. Best performing schools, hotels and other institutes will also be awarded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON