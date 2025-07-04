Panchkula: Mumbai-based property dealer robbed of Mercedes, gold chain

Three unidentified assailants assaulted and robbed a 42-year-old Mumbai-based property dealer of his Mercedes car, gold chain and mobile phones near Nada Sahib gurdwara on Tuesday night. Police are investigating the matter from multiple angles, including the possibility of a money dispute. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, Aarif Sheikh, lives in a flat in Peer Muchalla, while his family resides in Mumbai.

According to a complaint registered at the Sector 21 police post, the incident occurred around 11 pm, when Sheikh was driving his 2014 model Mercedes car from Nada Sahib Road towards Peer Muchalla. He was suddenly intercepted by an SUV car. The three SUV occupants, who claimed to be cops, and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, began searching his vehicle. The fourth occupant of the SUV left the scene, leaving the other three with Sheikh.

The trio then allegedly threatened Sheikh with a pistol, forced him into the backseat of their SUV, and robbed him of his Mercedes, two mobile phones and a gold chain. The accused reportedly drove Sheikh around nearby areas for some time before abandoning him near a toll plaza on the Panchkula-Shimla highway.

Police initially received a call about a kidnapping from a female who claimed to have witnessed the incident. However, Sheikh filed a formal complaint on Wednesday morning. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area and sources indicate that the victim’s car was sighted near the Chandimandir toll plaza in a recording.

According to police sources, Sheikh was engaged in an international scrap business and had ventures in Mohali before transitioning into the property sector.

They also revealed that he is a frequent visitor to nightclubs. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. Police are investigating the matter from multiple angles, including the possibility of a money dispute.