Panchkula: NIA chargesheets 2 Pakistani handlers, 7 others in Sirsa women police station grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in connection with last year’s grenade attack on a women police station in Haryana’s Sirsa town, the agency said on Tuesday. The chargesheet was filed before a Special NIA Court in Panchkula.

The NIA said the accused recorded the grenade attack on a mobile phone for dissemination and publicity. (HT File)

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There were no casualties in the November 25, 2025 attack, which, according to the NIA, was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to spread terror by targeting police establishments and personnel in India.

The accused named in the chargesheet include Pakistani nationals and handlers Shahzad Bhatti and Sohail Ahmad alias Sohail Baloch, along with arrested Indian nationals Dheeraj alias Dhiru, Vikas alias Vikky, Sandeep alias Daimar, another Vikas, Sushil alias Sillu, Md Sijaan alias Ghazi, and Gurjant Singh.

According to the NIA investigation, Shahzad and Sohail recruited and radicalised the accused through social media platforms and encrypted communication channels. As part of the conspiracy, operational modules were established in India and local operatives were assigned the task of carrying out grenade attacks on police establishments.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency identified Dheeraj as the principal India-based operative responsible for coordinating the attack with local modules. After conducting reconnaissance of potential targets, the accused allegedly chose the women police station in Sirsa for the attack. Investigations further revealed that the accused travelled to Amritsar to procure the grenade used in the attack from Gurjant Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency identified Dheeraj as the principal India-based operative responsible for coordinating the attack with local modules. After conducting reconnaissance of potential targets, the accused allegedly chose the women police station in Sirsa for the attack. Investigations further revealed that the accused travelled to Amritsar to procure the grenade used in the attack from Gurjant Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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The NIA said the accused recorded the grenade attack on a mobile phone for dissemination and publicity. The accused also remained in touch with their Pakistani handlers after carrying out the attack. The investigation established a chain of recruitment, financing, operational coordination, procurement of explosive substances, and execution of the terrorist act at the directions of the Pakistan-based handlers.

The agency said it has extensively examined digital, electronic, documentary and forensic evidence and is continuing to investigate the larger conspiracy, foreign linkages and financial channels involved in the case. Efforts are also underway to trace the absconding accused.

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The NIA, New Delhi, had registered a fresh FIR in the blast case on December 30 under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, an explosion occurred at the Women Police Station in Sirsa late on the night of November 25.

Earlier, the Civil Lines police station in Sirsa had registered an FIR on November 26. However, the Central government found that the grenade attack involved a scheduled offence under the NIA Act, 2008, aimed at spreading terror among the public, with international linkages and national security implications. Considering the gravity of the case and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, the Centre directed the NIA to take over the investigation.

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