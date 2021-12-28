Panchkula police arrest man for attempting to kill wife

The Panchkula police on Monday nabbed a person after he tried to kill his wife. The incident took place when the accused husband followed his wife to Sector 12-A from Zirakpur, stopped her auto and held a country-made pistol to her head.

A complaint was filed by the auto driver in this regard. “I had left from Zirakpur to Majri Chowk, when at city court, Zirakpur, a woman boarded my three-wheeler. As I reached towards the bridge of Sector 12-A, a turbaned man approached my auto on his two-wheeler. He then parked his bike in front of my auto and held a pistol towards us. He then threw a huge stone towards the auto which broke the windshield,” the complainant has said.

According to the FIR, the accused dragged out his wife and started beating her on the road. He then held a gun to her head with the intention to kill her. But as he saw the police, he tried to flee,” the FIR reads. The accused was caught by the onlookers and handed over to the police.

The accused has been identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Huda plots in Sector 19, Panchkula. He was arrested by the police and would be presented in court on Tuesday. The accused has been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.