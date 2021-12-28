Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula police arrest man for attempting to kill wife
chandigarh news

Panchkula police arrest man for attempting to kill wife

Panchkula police on Monday nabbed a person after he tried to kill his wife; The incident took place when the accused stopped her auto and held a country-made pistol to her head
Panchkula police have booked the man for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Panchkula police on Monday nabbed a person after he tried to kill his wife. The incident took place when the accused husband followed his wife to Sector 12-A from Zirakpur, stopped her auto and held a country-made pistol to her head.

A complaint was filed by the auto driver in this regard. “I had left from Zirakpur to Majri Chowk, when at city court, Zirakpur, a woman boarded my three-wheeler. As I reached towards the bridge of Sector 12-A, a turbaned man approached my auto on his two-wheeler. He then parked his bike in front of my auto and held a pistol towards us. He then threw a huge stone towards the auto which broke the windshield,” the complainant has said.

According to the FIR, the accused dragged out his wife and started beating her on the road. He then held a gun to her head with the intention to kill her. But as he saw the police, he tried to flee,” the FIR reads. The accused was caught by the onlookers and handed over to the police.

RELATED STORIES

The accused has been identified as Shamsher Singh, a resident of Huda plots in Sector 19, Panchkula. He was arrested by the police and would be presented in court on Tuesday. The accused has been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP