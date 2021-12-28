Panchkula police book five for attempt to murder

Five men have been booked for attempt to murder after they allegedly assaulted a group of men last week.

The accused have been identified as Manu Singhal, Goldy, Aashish Walia, Rajiv Bakshi and Sagar.

The complainant, Dinesh Kumar claimed that the suspects injured his friend, Sahil Gaur and damaged his car.

“I received a call from my cousin Harsh about a car breakdown near raivdas mandir, after which I left with my friends for help. While returning, Aashish abused at us under the influence of alcohol and threatened us. Later, my Harsh received a call from Manu, who asked for our location and they arrived in a car. Soon they started attacking us,” the FIR stated.

He further added that a shot was fired by Sagar, but they managed to escape and an empty cartridge was recovered by the police.

The case was lodged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Raipur Rani police station.