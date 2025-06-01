Panchkula police bust gang of minor thieves led by 19-year-old

Police have apprehended a gang of thieves, comprising five minors and led by a 19-year-old, who were wanted for a spate of house burglaries across the city. Key accused Rakesh, 19, and Sunil, 20, were arrested on May 24 near the cremation ground in Sector 20, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Police sprang into action after receiving a series of theft complaints in the months of April and May. These include a home break-in at Sector 12 on April 1, where cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables worth lakhs were stolen.

On April 30, another theft incident targeting a locked house was reported in the same sector. Additionally, two more thefts were reported in Sector 21 during April and May.

Officials say the key accused Rakesh, 19, and Sunil, 20, were arrested on May 24 near the cremation ground in Sector 20.

Subsequently, two minors were apprehended on May 29, followed by three more on May 31. All five minors have been sent to an observation home in Ambala after stolen goods were recovered from them.

Rakesh, alias Lambu, hailing from Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Saini Vihar, Phase 1, Baltana; while Sunil, alias Bater, a resident of Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Triveni Camp, Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi.

They were presented before a court on May 25 and taken on seven-day police remand. They have since been sent to judicial custody.

Struck at night after day-time recce

Investigators shared that the accused would conduct daytime reconnaissance before committing thefts at night when they found an opportune moment.

Police officials said the prime accused, Rakesh, has been earlier also involved in multiple criminal cases, including a murder case registered at the Zirakpur police station, a theft case in Panchkula in 2022, and two additional theft cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Recovery from the accused includes gold and silver jewellery, utensils and idols, two mobile phones, an LED TV and other valuable items, apart from approximately ₹2 lakh in cash. Police have also seized a motorcycle used by the accused in their crimes.

Police say further investigation is underway.