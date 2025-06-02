Panchkula: Police crack snatching case with arrest of 2

Two individuals involved in a snatching incident that took place on May 26 near the Old Panchkula area, were arrested by the district police. They were arrested from Truck Market, village Kharak Mangoli, in the Old Panchkula area on May 31. Following their arrest, police produced both in court on Sunday, where they were sent on a two-day police remand. During this period, police will conduct interrogation to attempt the recovery of the snatched amount and to investigate whether the accused have been involved in other criminal cases. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Saurav alias Fauji (21), a native of Nigana village, Rohtak (currently a tenant in Kharak Mangoli), and Rajeev (24), a resident of Kharak Mangoli. According to police, the accused approached Nitish Sharma, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and snatched approximately ₹7,200 and fled.

Police investigation has revealed that accused Rajeev is a habitual offender, with five cases registered against him in various Panchkula police stations since 2021. These cases include charges under the NDPS Act, theft, murder, and other serious sections. He was reportedly out on bail at the time of this incident. No other criminal cases have been confirmed against the second accused, Saurav. Police stated that both youths are addicted to drugs; Rajeev works as a labourer, while Saurav is employed as a hotel waiter.

A case was filed under Section 304 of the BNS at Sector-7 police station.

