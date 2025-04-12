Menu Explore
Panchkula police go digital, adopt cutting-edge ‘smart e-beat system’

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 12, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The ‘smart e-beat system’ introduces a fully digital and real-time platform to revolutionise police patrols, making them more accountable, transparent, and effective; it integrates 29 motorcycle riders and 12 PCR vans in Panchkula

In a significant leap towards bolstering public safety, the Panchkula police have today unveiled a cutting-edge ‘smart e-beat system’. This technology-driven initiative, inaugurated by police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya at the Mansa Devi Complex police office on Friday, positions Panchkula as the third district in Haryana to embrace this advanced approach to crime prevention.

All patrolling activities will be continuously monitored via dedicated mobile and web applications by Panchkula police. (HT Photo)
All patrolling activities will be continuously monitored via dedicated mobile and web applications by Panchkula police. (HT Photo)

The ‘Smart E-Beat System’ introduces a fully digital and real-time platform to revolutionise police patrols, making them more accountable, transparent, and effective. It integrates 29 motorcycle riders and 12 PCR vans, strategically deployed across approximately 450 key city locations. All patrolling activities will be continuously monitored via dedicated mobile and web applications, providing enhanced oversight and improved coordination.

The system features detailed patrol planning, precise GPS tracking, and centralised monitoring by senior officers, enabling real-time tracking of all deployed units. Digital recording of all patrols will enhance accountability and streamline the process of ensuring patrol regularity. The system also incorporates crime and criminal mapping tools to help identify and address crime hotspots.

During the launch, commissioner Arya emphasised the importance of technology in modern policing and detailed the system’s functionalities to personnel. The initial phase integrates police station-level riders and PCR units, with traffic police riders to be included later. The system will digitise beat information into an accessible digital beat book, enhancing transparency and public security.

A key feature is the system’s robust design, seamlessly integrating patrol planning, field incident reporting, and comprehensive monitoring, even functioning offline. Arya stated the system will revolutionise police operations, curb crime, and build public trust by making policing more responsible and technologically advanced, ultimately enhancing citizen safety through accessible digital reporting and real-time monitoring.

