Panchkula police makes 3rd arrest in 'nude call' extortion case
chandigarh news

Panchkula police makes 3rd arrest in ‘nude call’ extortion case

The Panchkula police have arrested a third member of the gang that blackmailed a resident of Sector 20 with nude videos and extorted ₹16.11 lakh
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The local police have arrested a third member of the gang that blackmailed a resident of Sector 20 with nude videos and extorted 16.11 lakh.

He has been identified as Kuldeep Kumar of Raf village in Rajasthan. He was arrested from Bhiwadi on December 24.

Two of the gang members – Nasir Mohammad, hailing from Ishnaka village in Rajasthan, and Kushalpal from Jraar village in Uttar Pradesh – were arrested earlier this week. Police took Nasir’s custody from Delhi Police on December 20, while Kushalpal was arrested from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, on December 22. On December 24, the third person was arrested.

The 69-year-old victim, who lives with his wife in Sector 20, had filed an extortion complaint against the gang on July 8. In his complaint, the victim had named Nisha, Rahul, and Alok Verma and Gaurav Malhotra, who claimed to be police officers from Delhi Police crime branch.

The complainant told the police that he received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Nisha in June. After he accepted the request, she sought his WhatsApp number, but he refused.

Later, while he was driving his car, he received a video call from the woman on Facebook messenger. When he answered, he found her undressed and immediately disconnected the call.

Thereon, the woman started blackmailing him, and he also received threatening calls from Alok Verma and Gaurav Malhotra, following which he ended up paying over 16.11 lakh to avoid trouble.

Tracking the bank accounts where the victim transferred the money, police zeroed in on Kushalpal, who works as a supervisor in a private company. This further led to the two arrests in December. According to police, the gang had blackmailed several people through the same modus operandi.

