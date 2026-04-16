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Panchkula police slam brakes on mechanic’s tractor-theft spree

Jagtar Singh, alias Gora, 35, a resident of Kheri village in Patiala, was arrested on April 11 after a multi-district chase across Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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What began as a probe into the theft of a tractor-trolley from a petrol pump in Pinjore has led the Panchkula police to a lone mechanic who stole vehicles to sell them as spares.

Jagtar Singh, a resident of Patiala, and the stolen tractor-trolleys in the custody of Panchkula police. (HT)

Jagtar Singh, alias Gora, 35, a resident of Kheri village in Patiala, was arrested on April 11 after a multi-district chase that saw investigators scan nearly 300 CCTV footage clips to track him down.

The manhunt, launched after piecing together his movement across districts and state borders, led to the recovery of stolen vehicles worth around 40 lakh.

With no initial leads, the case, registered at the Pinjore police station on a complaint by Ram Karan, was handed over to the detective staff.

The investigators began reconstructing the suspect’s trail frame-by-frame through CCTV footage.

Police said the search stretched from Madawala in Pinjore to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, and further through Ropar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, as teams tracked possible escape routes before zeroing in on the accused.

Police said further investigations are underway.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula police slam brakes on mechanic’s tractor-theft spree
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula police slam brakes on mechanic’s tractor-theft spree
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